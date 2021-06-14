Rubén Díaz’s European postponed

CBPE

The official contender for the European middleweight title, Ruben Diaz, has received another hard blow, since this morning it was reported that his fight against the champion Matteo signani, which was scheduled for this month of June, goes to October.

According to its organization, the broadcast schedule problems (DAZN), together with the dispute of the Eurocup and the Olympic Games, recommend its transfer to a new date. Rubén Díaz had trained better than ever for this appointment and now he must make changes and, above all, not collapse.