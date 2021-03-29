Rubén Díaz will play the European in Italy

Manuel Valero

The promoter IPO Since 82 will be in charge of organizing the fight between the European middleweight champion, the Italian Matteo signani, and the Navarrese Ruben Diaz. Gallego Prada has reached an agreement with the transalpine team, which plans to carry out the fight on June 18 in a place in Italy to be determined.

This will be the second defense for Signani, who comes from defeating the Frenchman Maxime Beaussire in Caen (France).

“The Destroyer”, 41 years old like the Italian, lost in 2018 to Kamil Szeremeta in his first attempt to proclaim himself continental champion. This may be the last great opportunity for Pamplona, ​​who has not entered the ring since June 2019.