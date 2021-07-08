in Fight

Rubén Díaz: “If I win and retire as European champion, it would be the right thing to do”

We continue with the weekly section on Thursdays called “The Voices of Boxing”, in which the main current figures of our boxing are interviewed by radio by Emilio Marquiegui.

Today we chat with the Navarrese fighter Ruben Diaz, who will contest the European Middleweight Championship in October: “I am very excited to be European champion”.

You are having stalls in your preparation, but: “I am very happy with the training plan”.

Here we can listen to the full interview:
https://www.espabox.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/VocesDiazR.mp3

