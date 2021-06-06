Ruben Dias, player of the season in the Premier

06/05/2021 at 10:42 PM CEST

SF

The Premier League has crowned Ruben Dias as their player of the season. The Manchester City center-back is the second Portuguese to achieve the premier, after Cristiano Ronaldo in 2006-07 and 2007-08.

The award is determined by votes from the public and also from the 20 club captains and a group of experts. Days he was also one of six City players in the season’s Ideal XI, chosen by the players themselves.

Joined Ederson, John stones, Kevin de Bruyne, João Cancelo Y Ilkay Gundogan in the dream team of the year. Also in the XI appear Luke shaw Y Bruno fernandes from Manchester United, Son Heung-Min Y Harry kane Tottenham, although the Englishman could leave the London team and Mo Salah from Liverpool.