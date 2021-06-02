Rubén Blades will be the 2021 Latin Grammy Person of the Year – El Sol de México

The singer and actor Rubén Blades will be awarded as Person of the Year by the Latin Recording Academy in the next installment of the Latin Grammy (whose date will be announced soon).

The producer will also be recognized for his ongoing commitment to social justice, and support for programs around the world, to raise awareness about political oppression, hunger and poverty, through topics such as “Forbidden to forget”, “Looking for America” and “Disappearances”.

In a statement, Rubén thanked the academy and his team for allowing him to achieve this award. “Success is never the product of the effort of a single individual, it is the result of many contributions and the will and talent of other people. Today I thank all those who made possible the success of my career as a musician and composer.”

The president / CEO of The Latin Recording Academy, Gabriel Abaroa Jr, pointed out that at this moment there is no one who deserves this award more, given the importance that social causes have taken in the last year.

“Rubén Blades is a truly emblematic artist who has inspired several generations with the impressive and intelligent lyrics of his songs, and whose genius has promoted justice at all levels of society,” he said through said statement.

This accolade joins the eight Latin Grammys, nine Grammys, and her Emmy nominations (in 1991 and 1992, for her roles in The Josephine Baker Story and Crazy for the Heart) that she has earned throughout her more than 50 years of experience. race.