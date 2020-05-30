Panamanian singer-songwriter Rubén Blades defended equal marriage and applauded its implementation this week in Costa Rica, in a letter published on his social networks in which he dismissed as “outdated” the denial of this right, as occurs in his native country.

“I consider that the position of denying ‘equal marriage’ is completely out of date. Denying that possibility violates the civil rights of those who wish to formalize their romantic relationship, to exercise powers that they possess as citizens and as individuals,” argued the most universal Panamanian artist. .

Same-sex marriage entered into force since last Tuesday in Costa Rica, making it the seventh American country to approve it and the first in Central America.

“Canelo” Álvarez, Leo Messi, Ben Affleck or the Resident himself give passionate kisses in quarantine in the video “Before the world ends”.

“I congratulate Costa Rica for overcoming useless, indefensible prejudices for rational minds. And it is another ‘ethical’ example worth following, as is its recent inclusion in the prestigious OECD group,” added the also Minister of Tourism in the Government of Martín Torrijos (2004-2009).

Thus, he recalled that in Panama, equal marriage still “unleashes a shouting that, unfortunately, is not heard as a protest against the corruption and mediocrity that infects our institutions, our society.”

Blades regretted that the marches against the homosexual group are more popular than the demonstrations for “the absence of justice”, and added as an example the Odebrecht scandal, the trials “against public officials accused of bribes, bribes or injuries to the national treasury”.

Panama is between two countries (Costa Rica and Colombia) that legalized same-sex marriage, and must also “allow its legal existence in the Republic of Panama,” Blades said.

“It would not surprise me that now, those in Panama who never publish or comment on what I write, reproduce this opinion, not necessarily to antagonize me but to profit from the scandal that, in these times of stupidities and racism, produces any rational argument that it tries to make think unconscious, “said the winner of 17 Grammy Awards.

.