Rubén Blades and Omara Portuondo awarded by the King of Spain

MEXICO CITY.

A 2021 of reflectors and recognitions for the teacher Rubén Blades. Recently, the members of the Latin Recording Academy shared that the Panamanian will be honored as Person of the Year in the next edition of the Latin Grammy for his contribution and inspiration to promote justice and equality in Latin society and his nation.

Yesterday, Blades received the 2018 Gold Medal for Merit in Fine Arts from the hands of King Felipe VI of Spain, also in the presence of Queen Letizia and the Minister of Culture José Manuel Rodríguez Uribe. However, he was not the only one, the masterful Omara Portuondo, representative of the Cuban son, also received his medal, but accredited to the year 2019.

The ceremony had a strict and explicit sanitation protocol, speaking of Blades when he went to collect his medal, he received it from the monarch and they exchanged words of gratitude, each one wearing their maximum protection mask.

I am here representing the artistic class of Panama and Latin America. It is a pleasure that they have recognized us that way ”, were his words during the ceremony. The also actor dedicated the moment to other artists who have not been recognized, but deserve it for their different contributions to art and society.

Portuondo was assisted and accompanied by her granddaughter Rossio, who led her by the arm to the presence of the kings to collect her award. “An honor to be before personalities of such worth”, were the words of the Feeling Bride, 90, through her social networks.

Cuban Omara Portuondo received the king’s medal

Throughout the delivery, a lot of care was taken by the organization, from the masks to conserving a considerable space between each of the officials and artists present, a protocol that can be perfectly observed in the official photos.

In total, 21 and 26 medals were awarded to replace the 2018 and 2019 editions, respectively, delayed by the covid-19 pandemic, a situation that occupied a large part of Felipe VI’s speech.

Series and movies made loneliness more bearable; music accompanied us at all times. The theaters and concerts allowed us to attend exhibitions and premieres through the internet. Culture is needed to be able to be and to live ”, said the ruler.

Camilo Sesto, who died on September 8, 2019 due to kidney failure, received the posthumous medal. The actress Rossy de Palma, the Brazilian singer Gilberto Gil, the guitarist Pepe Habichuela and the dancer Manuela Carrasco were other representatives of the entertainment community present.

The Medal of Merit in Fine Arts is awarded annually to representatives of the arts whose work transcends and contributes important values ​​for cultural and social development.

