Rubber shortage worries tire manufacturers

The Rubber It is the main material used in automobile tires. It has been that way since practically since rigid wooden wheels were abandoned at the beginning of the last century, although the industry is suffering a setback of late. Hisshortage worries tire manufacturers, who see with uncertainty the continuity in their production and the future of this material.

The problem with naturally occurring rubber is that it has a supply of around 20 million tons per year, quite limited for all the uses that it is given. 85% of the supply is provided by small farmers, mainly in Asian countries such as Thailand, Indonesia or China; they also have to deal with certain problems. And it is that the rubber tree (Hevea brasiliensis) is prone to disease that make it difficult to produce the material normally.

To those problems in production we must also add others. In Thailand, for example, they regulated the price of rubber downwards and it has made farmers not have as many incentives to plant it. Nor do natural phenomena such as drought or floods in these Asian countries come in handy. On the other hand, also the pandemic has played against, as many sanitary materials such as latex gloves use this material.

It is something difficult to recover in the short term, since these trees need a maturity period of about seven years, so the solution is not simple. China has been accumulating stocks since the middle of last year due to shortages and that means that in the rest of the world the price increases and even some factories have to stop. And of course the car industry it is the one that is probably suffering the most.

Some manufacturers like Michelin (based in France), who were suffering from product shortages due to shipping traffic congestion, have had to resort to air shipments directly from Asia. On USA It is where the rubber shortage is most worrisome, since they depend to a large extent on its reduced local production. In this country the price has already risen and it is expected that can be duplicated in the next five years.

And how does the future of rubber look? Given the shortage of naturally obtained and taking into account that synthetic is not used so much in tires, there are already countries experimenting and looking for alternatives. Apparently there could be other plants from which a rubber with similar qualities could be obtained, although this has yet to be studied. We will see how the issue evolves, as it could be key in the future of the industry.

