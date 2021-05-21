RTX 3080 Ti arrives June 3, RTX 3070 Ti on June 10

We know that the presentation of the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti it is “imminent”, but the leaks that pointed to the month of May in the end have not been fulfilled. Some sources say that this was due to NVIDIA choosing to delay both models, which means that the leaks were correct, but were not met by last minute delays. It makes sense, especially considering the state of the semiconductor market.

Now, a new information that comes to us from WCCFTech ensures that the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti will be presented on May 31, taking advantage of the unique Computex 2021 scenario, and that its commercial availability will take place as of 3 of June, in the case of the RTX 3080 Ti, and as of June 10th in the case of the RTX 3070 Ti. They are dates that fit perfectly with everything we have seen so far, and with the idea of ​​that last minute delay that we discussed at the beginning of the article.

Will the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti coexist with the RTX 3080 and RTX 3070? That’s a good question. There is nothing confirmed, but in principle the answer should be yes, since both models position on a higher rung than those, although it is also possible that NVIDIA approaches this launch in the same way as with the RTX 20 Super, and that there is an effective displacement of the standard models. There is nothing definitive.

RTX 3080 Ti: Possible Specs and Price

Graphics core: GA102-225 in 8nm process (Samsung). 10,240 shaders at 1,395 MHz-1,695 MHz, normal and turbo mode. 320 texturing units. 112 raster units. 320 tensor cores. 80 RT cores. 384-bit bus. 12 GB of GDDR6X memory at 19 GHz. TGP: 350 watts.

In terms of performance, the RTX 3080 Ti should be 4% to 8% more powerful than RTX 3080, it will have a longer life thanks to its 12 GB of graphics memory, and it will be only slightly slower than the RTX 3090 (between 2% and 4%).

Your recommended price should be around between 999 and 1,099 euros, approximately.

RTX 3070 Ti: Possible Specs and Price

Graphics core: GA104-400 in 8nm process (Samsung). 6,144 shaders at 1,575 MHz-1,770 MHz, normal and turbo mode. 192 texturing units. 96 raster units. 192 tensor cores. 48 RT cores. 256-bit bus. 8 GB of GDDR6X memory at 19 GHz. TGP: 200 watts.

This model will be, according to my estimates, 3% to 10% more powerful than RTX 3070, and it will still be well below the RTX 3080. This is important, as it will not be the case with the RTX 2070 Super and RTX 2080 (the former was too close to the latter).

As for the recommended price, we can expect that is around 599 euros, approximately.

By these estimates I am obviously referring to possible gross gaming performance. I remind you that both graphics cards will arrive with a performance limiter in Ethereum miningThat is, they will fit into the new NVIDIA RTX 30 LHR series, which we already had a chance to talk about recently.