RTX 3060 recover hash rate limitation

Before I start writing this news, I’ve done a quick search for GeForce RTX 3060 graphics in some of my reference online stores. No surprise: practically no stock in retailers (only some unit offered by third parties with prices above 1,000 euros), and contrary to the full supply on second-hand and auction websites. And the same for its serial companions, as well as for previous generations. I have seen an ad offering a pre-owned RTX 2080 for just under 3,000 euros.

Over the past few months, several acquaintances of mine have tried to buy a graphics card for their PC. Either to renew the one they already had, because they needed to replace it due to the failure of the previous one or because they were mounting a new computer. Some have had to resort to reselling, others have chosen to look for old models but they do a good job and others, directly, have given up.

A few months ago, NVIDIA took a first step to try to avoid the demand, by the miners, of the RTX 3060 graphics that, according to experts in the field, offers excellent profitability to develop this activity. It was when, with the announcement of the new specialized chips for this purpose, it was announced that the drivers would establish a limitation of the hash rate of the RTX 3060. It was a good measure but, accidentally, shortly after the company itself released a version of the drivers that did not have this limitation.

Many thought, at that time, that after what happened NVIDIA would leave behind the attempts to limit the mining capabilities of the RTX 3060 by software, and as we already told you a few days ago and we were able to confirm with estimated dates yesterday, Everything pointed to NVIDIA betting exclusively on the hardware limitation. And it is that, until now, there had been no news that suggested that the software path was still alive.

But yes, I speak in the past tense because today, as we can read in Videocardz, with the arrival of version 466.27 of the NVIDIA drivers, GeForce RTX 3060 hash rate capping is re-enabled, a version of the drivers that will be essential, according to the company itself, to use the cards that will hit the market from the middle of next month.

It is not clear, yes, if the limitation posed by these drivers will also affect the RTX 3060 existing today, but it is most likely that the miners choose not to update their drivers, to avoid the risk of disabling their graphics for this end. Be that as it may, I confirm what I said yesterday, I think it is excellent news and an excellent policy on the part of NVIDIA.