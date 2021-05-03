RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti are listed on GPU-Z

After their recent appearance in the Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey, it seems that they have finally been unveiled all the details on the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti graphics cards for notebooks, with the surprise appearance of its full specifications in the GPU-Z validation database.

As collected from VideoCardZ, this information finally confirms that RTX 3050 series will use GA107 graphics processor, so both the RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3050 will be based on the still unreleased GPU for the desktop RTX 30 series; seeing that yes reduced to the use of 2560 and 2048 CUDA cores respectively.

On the other hand, speeds of 1222 MHz clock, with 1485 MHz boost and 1500 MHz memory clock for the RTX 3050 Ti. In addition, both graphs will have a 128-bit bus and uses 4 GB of memory In GDDR6 technology, the bandwidth has been automatically calculated at 192 GB / s.

Regarding its consumption, it is already known that GPU-Z always tends to show incorrect first values ​​for still unpublished cards, although these GPUs are expected to remain around 60-80 W of TGP. And it is that the RTX 3050 series will be the least powerful Ampere family for games, limiting its more efficient use in the screens and resolutions up to 1080p.

Nonetheless, since NVIDIA has never added RT cores and Tensor cores to its XX50 series, we’re still not quite sure what to expect in terms of DLSS or ray tracing performance. Although it should be remembered that the RTX 2060 does quite well in 1080p with active ray tracing thanks to the DLSS 2.0 technology.

Thus, after the small delay of his expected arrival at the beginning of the year, finally everything indicates that NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 series to debut alongside new 11th generation Intel Core H-series processors (better known as Tiger Lake-H), predicting an imminent arrival for next week, with an Intel event already scheduled for May 11.