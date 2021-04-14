Electoral debate of the candidates in the Madrid regional elections of 2019, on Telemadrid. (Photo: NurPhoto via NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Radio Televisión Española (RTVE) will organize the last debate of the Madrid elections on April 29, as announced by the public entity this Wednesday. Public television claims to ratify its “determination to organize the last debate of the May 4 elections, in order to exercise public service in the terms entrusted to it by law.” The debate will be in the Prado del Rey studios.

On March 15, RTVE sent a letter to the political parties with representation in the Assembly in which it offered to organize a debate between the heads of the list of all political forces.

RTVE is willing to give the signal free of charge to all the media

The debate, clarifies the chain, will be broadcast live and in prime time, on La 1 and for all of Spain, as well as on Channel 24 Horas, the website of RTVE and Radio 5 all news from Radio Nacional. In addition, in compliance with its public service mission, RTVE is willing to give the signal free of charge to all the media that have an interest in broadcasting it.

The news of the Telemadrid debate comes on the day that the president of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has opened up to participate in the debate that Telemadrid will hold on April 21.

The popular leader had resolutely refused to participate in Madrid’s public television because her campaign team, to which she has delegated the decision to attend or not, wants it to be held at the Television Academy precisely to offer the signal to the media of all of Spain that have caused a “barrage” of requests for debate, according to the PP.

