RTVE headquarters in Prado del Rey (Madrid) .RTVE

The changes in RTVE continue beyond the overturn that the group is going to give to the morning strip of La 1 starting next season after the departures of María Casado, Xabier Fortes and Máximo Huerta a few weeks ago. The public entity is already preparing changes in its Newscasts with the movement of some of its presenters and also transfers in some of its most significant correspondents, such as those in Brussels or London. These changes fall within the area of ​​the director of Information Services of TVE, Enric Hernández, who assumed the position provisionally in January after Almudena Ariza’s resignation. The territorial information will also be affected with variations in their schedules and duration.

Several TVE correspondent contracts end in August and the group has decided to take advantage to make changes. Journalists stationed in London and Brussels have reported these changes publicly through social media. “I want to thank all the addresses that have trusted me for so long. The new address does not count on me to continue as a correspondent abroad. And I do not blame it ”, said Miguel Ángel Idígoras, correspondent in London. « Play withdrawal. They tell me that in August I will cease as a correspondent for TVE in Brussels after five very rewarding years. There are three months left to do the ‘de-escalation’ and some more to, like Diocletian, dedicate myself to my cabbages. After 42 years of profession and 36 on RTVE, it is time, « said José Ramón Patterson, envoy of the chain in Brussels.

Patterson, who has commented on his desire to pre-retire in a few months, has been critical of TVE with the departure of his partner in London: “Without words. Idígoras is the best and his change to four months of Brexit seems to me inopportune and businessly wrong. In short, stupid. It’s ‘TVE Brand’: it is he who gives prestige to the company, not the other way around. But they don’t understand it. » These exits, together with that of Lorenzo Milá from Rome, will cause a cascade effect and possible movements in other important correspondent offices such as the one in Paris, where Almudena Ariza is located, or in the Asia-Pacific delegation, where Mavi Doñate is in charge. In TVE they still have not wanted to anticipate what movements there will be.

In the News, the presenter Lluís Guilera left the news of the weekend of La 1 last Sunday, which he presented with Lara Siscar. The journalist will present from September a current debate on Saturday nights on the first channel. There has also been a relay at the head of the Sports section of the 21:00 edition of the Newscast. The director of the sports area, Arsenio Cañada, has been in charge of the information since Monday to replace Sergio Sauca. The latter « will have a new project that will showcase the best of the TVE Documentary Fund and the great successes of Spanish sport throughout its history, » they explained on the network. In the morning news, Rubén Briones has replaced Lara Gandarillas and in the one at 3 pm and in the weekend, Lourdes García Campos and Marcos López will continue respectively. In May, La 1’s daily newscasts were followed by 1,750,000 viewers with a screen share of 11.8%. In that month, the most followed news programs were Antena 3 (2,376,000, 16.2%) and Telecinco (2,347,000, 16.1%), which marked a technical draw

RTVE has also announced that the territorial news will be redistributed between the different time zones and they will not see reduced broadcast times. This was reported by the group at a meeting of the Inter-Center Committee held on Monday. The information offer in La 1 will include 12 minutes in the broadcast at 2:00 p.m. and a gradual increase in the news program at 4:00 p.m. as the de-escalation is completed, with the aim of recovering the same offer as before the pandemic (40 minutes) , when the process comes to an end. In Catalonia and the Canary Islands, the disconnected emissions would be the same as in the rest of Spain and in La 2 the disconnections would be expanded in new time bands, the entity’s management has reported.

The management explained to the unions on Monday that the Territorial Centers, the disconnections and participation in the Newscasts and the Canal 24 hours, remain a priority for the company after the health crisis caused by Covid-19. « The impact of the alarm state has been intense because there are very small centers where security distances are difficult; even so, the offer has not decreased significantly ”. The de-escalation will allow the progressive incorporation of TVE workers to its centers. This Monday, the presenters of Sports returned to the Newscasts and the incorporation, with rotating shifts, of the members of the non-daily news programs, such as Agrosfera, On the cover, Chronicles, In sign language or Open audience.

The new programming of the morning strip will begin next season, in September, despite the fact that the departures of Casado and Huerta have already taken place and the passage of Fortes at night on the 24 Hours channel. The idea of ​​the group is to bring everything together in a single program, coordinated and presented by the meteorologist Mónica López, so that viewers do not disconnect between spaces and feel that there is only one brand. López said goodbye to El Tiempo viewers live last Friday after 12 years in the RTVE meteorology area and has been replaced in this space since Monday by Albert Barniol. According to the company, the part of its own production will be maintained and the objective is « to improve programming, in terms of quality and audience. » Values ​​that from TVE say that they will also apply to the new debate on Guilera’s Saturdays, a space that will not only be political, but also “informative and social”.