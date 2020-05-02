Public radio television joins cultural initiatives to liven up the confinement caused by the coronavirus crisis with the launch of ‘Somos Cine’. This portal, which includes more than 60 Spanish films of recent times, will gradually expand its catalog during the month of April. From this Friday, films such as ‘Campeones’, ‘El Autor’ and ‘Julieta’ are available to viewers.

“The new portal reinforces the commitment to Spanish cinema and it will also include news from the cinema made in our country, with a very special dedication to the cinema participated by RTVE, with information on premieres, filming, festivals, awards … , the trailers and the first images of the productions in progress “, indicates the chain.

These films can be seen on the web: rtve.es/somoscine, which offers the tapes free and open .. This portal will include some of the tapes awarded at the Goya Awards as ‘Champions’, ‘Afternoon for anger’ or ‘Truman’ and others by established directors, such as ‘Julieta’ by Pedro Almodóvar or ‘A perfect day’, by Fernando León de Aranoa. Also films whose actors were awarded with the Goya, such as’ The olive tree ‘,’ In exchange for nothing ‘or’ Summer of 93 ‘and some of the most successful box office films such as’ The call’, ‘1898: Los last from the Philippines’ or ‘Veronica’.

Films of established directors

Julieta de Pedro Almodóvar

The author of Manuel Martín Cuenca

A perfect day by Fernando León de Aranoa

No one wants the night of Isabel Coixet

The olive tree of Icíar Bollaín.

Box office hits

The witches of Zugarramurdi by Álex de la Iglesia

Veronica de Paco Plaza

The call of Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi

1898: The Last of the Philippines by Salvador Calvo

Cult comedies

Requirements to be a normal person of Leticia Dolera,

María and the rest of Nely Reguera

People in Juan Cavestany’s places

Happy 140 from Gracia Querejeta.

Indies pearls

Magical Girl by Carlos Vermut

Paula Ortiz’s girlfriend

Ramón Salazar’s illness on Sunday

Handia by Aitor Arregui and Jon Garaño

In Latin American key

A fantastic woman by Sebatián Lelio

Damian Szifron’s Wild Stories

The Clan of Pablo Trapero

The illustrious citizen of Mariano Cohn

Best Movies at the Goya

Javier Fesser Champions

Late for the anger of Raúl Arévalo

Pablo Berger’s Snow White

Living is easy with David Trueba’s closed eyes

Truman by Cesc Gay

First operas

Summer of 93 by Carla Simón

Fernando Franco’s wound

In exchange for nothing from Daniel Guzmán

10,000 kilometers from Carlos Marqués-Marcet

On social networks, live meetings will be organized with directors and actors of the films available in ‘We are cinema’ so that users have the opportunity to chat with them. The portal will also collect all the information on the latest news from the cinema participated by TVE: premieres, filming, festivals, awards … and will premiere the trailers and the first images of the films that will be released soon.

