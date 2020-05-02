Public radio television joins cultural initiatives to liven up the confinement caused by the coronavirus crisis with the launch of ‘Somos Cine’. This portal, which includes more than 60 Spanish films of recent times, will gradually expand its catalog during the month of April. From this Friday, films such as ‘Campeones’, ‘El Autor’ and ‘Julieta’ are available to viewers.
“The new portal reinforces the commitment to Spanish cinema and it will also include news from the cinema made in our country, with a very special dedication to the cinema participated by RTVE, with information on premieres, filming, festivals, awards … , the trailers and the first images of the productions in progress “, indicates the chain.
These films can be seen on the web: rtve.es/somoscine, which offers the tapes free and open .. This portal will include some of the tapes awarded at the Goya Awards as ‘Champions’, ‘Afternoon for anger’ or ‘Truman’ and others by established directors, such as ‘Julieta’ by Pedro Almodóvar or ‘A perfect day’, by Fernando León de Aranoa. Also films whose actors were awarded with the Goya, such as’ The olive tree ‘,’ In exchange for nothing ‘or’ Summer of 93 ‘and some of the most successful box office films such as’ The call’, ‘1898: Los last from the Philippines’ or ‘Veronica’.
Films of established directors
Julieta de Pedro Almodóvar
The author of Manuel Martín Cuenca
A perfect day by Fernando León de Aranoa
No one wants the night of Isabel Coixet
The olive tree of Icíar Bollaín.
Box office hits
The witches of Zugarramurdi by Álex de la Iglesia
Veronica de Paco Plaza
The call of Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi
1898: The Last of the Philippines by Salvador Calvo
Cult comedies
Requirements to be a normal person of Leticia Dolera,
María and the rest of Nely Reguera
People in Juan Cavestany’s places
Happy 140 from Gracia Querejeta.
Indies pearls
Magical Girl by Carlos Vermut
Paula Ortiz’s girlfriend
Ramón Salazar’s illness on Sunday
Handia by Aitor Arregui and Jon Garaño
In Latin American key
A fantastic woman by Sebatián Lelio
Damian Szifron’s Wild Stories
The Clan of Pablo Trapero
The illustrious citizen of Mariano Cohn
Best Movies at the Goya
Javier Fesser Champions
Late for the anger of Raúl Arévalo
Pablo Berger’s Snow White
Living is easy with David Trueba’s closed eyes
Truman by Cesc Gay
First operas
Summer of 93 by Carla Simón
Fernando Franco’s wound
In exchange for nothing from Daniel Guzmán
10,000 kilometers from Carlos Marqués-Marcet
On social networks, live meetings will be organized with directors and actors of the films available in ‘We are cinema’ so that users have the opportunity to chat with them. The portal will also collect all the information on the latest news from the cinema participated by TVE: premieres, filming, festivals, awards … and will premiere the trailers and the first images of the films that will be released soon.
.