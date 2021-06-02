RTVE lost 31.6 million euros in 2020 and will have to pay another 126.2 million for VAT

The RTVE corporation lost a total of 31.6 million euros in 2020 due to the situation generated by the coronavirus pandemic and also as a consequence of the increase in personnel costs, as reported on Tuesday by the president of RTVE, José Manuel Pérez Tornero.

Pérez has presented to the Board of Directors the economic situation of the Corporation and has provided information on budget execution in recent years.

Thus, and as reported by RTVE, the loss data is “slightly higher” than the previous year, when 29.6 million euros were lost. In addition, the debt at the end of March is 184.1 million euros and the Corporation will have to disburse An additional 126 million for VAT.

The situation, they specify, has been aggravated by the “cumulative effect of the increase in personnel costs and the situation generated by Covid” and It has also been “conditioned” by the extension of the 2018 Budgets, the expenses incurred by VAT and the salary increases agreed between the Executive and public employees.

Regarding the budget for 2021 incorporate the financing needs not covered in previous years with the budgets carried over and make room for the coverage of the Tokyo Olympics, “what balances the situation.”

It will be precisely with the launch of a special program for the Olympic Games that The ‘Clear Things’ program ends on July 22, and after having been extended for sixteen more programs.

Regarding procurement matters, the Board of Directors has approved the initiation of the security service tender and the award of the SAP and SAP license support service. helicopter and manned aircraft service for image capture and transmission.