A boy watches TV at home during confinement Jesus Hellín / Europa Press

Every day since the confinement began, thousands of students follow the educational programs designed by the Ministry of Education and RTVE in the We Learn at Home program. In this Thursday’s program I played Lengua. But a puzzling content sneaked in. In the video, youtuber professor Quique Castillo explained the grammatical coherence with a phrase that Mariano Rajoy said in the Congress of Deputies: “The worse the better for everyone and the worse for everyone the better, better for me his political benefit.”

The video of this teacher was broadcast in 2017 and has more than 11,000 views on the teacher’s YouTube channel. Minutes later, the Ministry of Education published a tweet apologizing. A tweet that in seven hours had received more than 7,000 comments. In many of them the public body was accused of trying to indoctrinate students with its program.

Due to an unintentional error, a video was included in the program “We learn at home” that used some statements by Mariano Rajoy as examples for the language class. We apologize for this. – Ministry of Education and Professional Training (@educaciongob) April 16, 2020

From the ministry they clarified that in the video there is no bad talk about Rajoy at any time. The teacher explains that they are “nice” statements or that have to do with losing the thread in the speech.

The issuance of this content was classified as “inappropriate” by RTVE, which has decided to dismiss the person responsible for the program. “The video referred to, due to the disrespectful tone towards former President Rajoy, should never have been broadcast in that children’s space. RTVE apologizes for this error and proceeds to release the person responsible for the review, as well as to reinforce the mechanisms for supervising the contents of Aprendemos en casa ”, they explain in a statement.

From RTVE they explain that the contents that are broadcast in this educational program are provided by publishers, educational platforms and youtubers and serve to facilitate training for the most vulnerable students who, due to lack of internet connection, could not participate in the online classes they teach their schools.

The initiative was promoted by the Ministry of Education and specialized textbook publishers to offer content related to approved curricular programs in each age group. The contents are selected by the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training and RTVE assumes the editorial supervision of them before their broadcast. “There has been a failure in the supervision of the contents and that is why we have decided to relieve him, despite the enormous work that he has carried out with this project,” explains a spokesman for RTVE.

Given the situation of confinement, the challenge of this project was precisely to obtain adequate prerecorded materials, since RTVE could not produce its own content and did not have enough to maintain 25 hours per week of educational content.

The Aprendemos en Casa programs have gathered up to 170,000 viewers, and in some of their time slots, they represent 40% of the share. Launched in just four days, it has become a benchmark for educational television and has managed to capture the attention of entities such as the World Bank and several Latin American countries that have shown interest in the project.

