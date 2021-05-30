RTVE condemns the macho comments in the Real Madrid-Eibar of the Primera Iberdrola

RTVE has condemned the macho comments in the testing of the match of the Primera Iberdrola, the women’s football league, between Real Madrid-Eibar and has opened an investigation to clarify what happened.

“They would never have to play, they would have to ban it. These feminazis who want equality“, could be heard during the realization of the women’s soccer game.

“We condemn these macho comments. It was during the halftime of the match between Real Madrid and Eibar of the Women’s LaLiga “, lamented the director of Sports of TVE, Arsenio Cañada, in the program ‘RTVE Responde.

At this point, Cañada has explained that the sound “sneaks in” because of the ambient sound that the TVE production has and that, through social networks, a user “slipped that fragment that had sneaked into a broadcast in America of women’s leagues from around the world.” “As it is a TVE production, an investigation is opened and is being studied“, has specified.

When asked about why TVE puts “very few” matches of the Queen’s Cup women’s football, the Sports Director of TVE has defended that they don’t have “all parties”Instead, they reached an agreement to transfer the rights of the “five or six” teams that the Royal Spanish Football Federation has the rights, so they can only give the games that these teams play at home. “What we can give we give“, has affirmed.

Cañada has also explained the incomplete broadcast of the final of the women’s basketball league between Valencia Basket and Perfumerías Avenida, since Carolina Marín’s final in the European badminton was broadcast: “Sport sometimes overlaps, especially on weekends. “However, Cañada recalled that RTVE did broadcast the final of the women’s basketball league in full through their platforms. “We decided to give the European Championship to Carolina Marín,” he said.

Regarding the treatment of sports news with female participation in Teledeporte and Telediarios, it has explained that they do not always have images of the news they want to give, so many times not having images them “conditions“When it comes to news:” If we don’t have images we can’t paint them. “

The Sports Director of TVE has celebrated the “effort” they have made to return to having women’s tennis in Teledeporte, having bought the WTA circuit again. “All the tournaments that we buy we can give all the games live on Teledeporte, but the company does not let us give them on the web,” he added.

Finally, Cañada explained that has “everything ready” to broadcast the Tokyo Olympics, for which they have bought 400 hours of first broadcast, so their job is to “manage those 400 hours.”

“We can broadcast live 24 or 25 hours, but we have five channels so our job will be to manage those hours and not reach the last two days without hours“, highlighted Cañada, who added that they have planned a live program of about 13 or 14 hours in La 1.