RTVE attributes to a “human error” that “Spain” was confused with “Madrid” in a translation in ‘Las cosas clear’

RTVE attributes to a “human error” that the word “Spain” was translated into “Madrid” in a statement by a tourist who spoke that shops and bars were open in Spain, which was broadcast on the La 1 program Las cosas clear.

“In Spain, I feel that everything is more open than in other European countries,” says the young woman to the camera in English. However, the translation did not show “Spain” but “Madrid”, causing a complaint from a viewer that has been attended on RTVE: Respond this Sunday.

Cristina Yadira de Ugarte, co-director of Las things clear, has responded to the complaint: “We can only apologize, this is human error. “

As he explained, the images were broadcast “10 minutes” after they arrived on the program, so he considers that the error was due to “the immediacy and rush“.” There was neither political connotation nor manipulation, “he defends, therefore, to ensure that the program will try not to repeat said error.

Another of the complaints addressed in RTVE: Responde has been for do not report United We Can in the newscast of April 5, within the pre-campaign summary. According to the explanation given by the TVE News Directorate, also in writing, is that “first thing in the morning, the national policy makers of the newscasts contacted United We Can to confirm if there was any planned act, since there was no no summons had been received “. And from the party’s press office they were told that there were no planned acts.

“At midmorning, Unidos Podemos sent some edited images with statements from its candidate, Pablo Iglesias. After evaluating them, the editorial leaders decided that they were not suitable for broadcast“, comments the Directorate of News, which points out, however, that what happened that day is an” isolated event “, since the leader of the purple has had a” particularly prominent “presence in the news since he announced his candidacy .

KOSOVO’S SMALL LETTERING

During ‘RTVE: Responde’ it was also explained why in a match between the Spanish soccer team and the Kosovo Football Federation, Spain was labeled in capital letters (ESP) while Kosovo was labeled in lower case (kos) .

“Spain is one of the five countries of the European Union that do not recognize Kosovo as an independent state, a position that all governments have maintained since 2008,” the Sports Directorate of TVE recalled in a letter during the broadcast of the program.

The Sports Directorate also states that TVE was in charge of broadcasting the World Cup match between Spain and the Kosovo Football Federation and, “in accordance with the obligations established in the Framework Mandate in the preparation and dissemination of content , it adhered to the legal reality “.

For this reason, he explains that during the broadcast of the meeting, “TVE limited itself to expressing the official line of the Spanish State on Kosovo and referred to the team at all times as the Kosovo Football Federation.” However, it states that “when labeling, different possibilities were studied and since FFK (for Kosovo Football Federation) could mislead, it was decided to write the name in lowercase”. “An election that was not intended to offend and that, perhaps, was not the most successful,” acknowledges, however, the Directorate.

SUBROGATED GESTATION AND BLANKETS

The program has also responded this Sunday, April 25, to complaints about a report in ‘Gente Despierta’, by RNE, which talked about surrogacy or surrogacy, which is not allowed in Spain.

The director of the program, Alfredo Menéndez, stressed that it was a report in which they spoke of single-parent families and that one of them did have access to pregnancy through surrogacy. If it has been able to bother to him, we apologize, but it was not the central subject of the report, has indicated.

‘RTVE Responde’ has also responded to some complaints related to the desktop series ‘Servir y Proteger’, received for linking the manteros with jihadist terrorism in a chapter.

The executive producer of the series, José García Díaz, has defended that the plot of the chapter is about the police investigating a mafia that blackmails people to work as manteros in order to raise money for the jihad, therefore, “they do not they are linked to the jihad “but are” victims. ” “At all times it is understood that the group of manteros lives in a vulnerable situation, but they are never associated with jihad,” he clarifies.