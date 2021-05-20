RTVE appeals the sentence that admitted that José María Íñigo died from asbestos from the sets

The National Institute of Social Security (INSS) and RTVE have appealed to the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) the sentence that declared that the asbestos present on the TVE sets caused the death of the journalist and presenter José María Íñigo.

The magistrate of the Social Court number 2 of Madrid recognized in a sentence that the Widow’s pension of Íñigo’s wife derived from occupational disease due to the exposure of the well-known presenter to asbestos during his employment relationship with RTVE.

According to the ruling, there were “solid elements” to affirm that the death of the presenter, which took place in 2018, was consequence of exposure to asbestos during the first stage of his professional relationship with RTVE in which he served in Estudio 1, between the years 1975, 1976, 1978 to 1981 and 1982 to 1985.

Exposure to this mineral used in construction, according to the ruling, led to the subsequent development of a malignant pleural mesothelioma, a rare cancerous tumor with a “very important” relationship to exposure to asbestos, of which he was diagnosed in 2016, and which was the cause of death.

The INSS alleges the lack of contributions to the Social Security of Íñigo, because of his entire working life in TVE there are only 45 days of contributions.

For its part, RTVE once again insists on the appeal that Íñigo was a presenter and non-technical special effects, so could not be exposed to asbestos.