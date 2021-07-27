RTVE answers one of the most repeated criticisms of the latest edition of ‘MasterChef’

The ‘MasterChef’ judges. (Photo: TVE)

RTVE has responded to one of the most repeated complaints from viewers about MasterChef, the culinary talent of TVE led by chefs Jordi Cruz, Pepe Rodríguez and Samantha Vallejo-Nágera.

In the RTVE Responde program, the chain has issued the complaint of a spectator, Marco Antonio Fernández, who regretted that they were not Paralympic athletes on the day they paid tribute to those who were going to participate in the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The one who was a paralyzed athlete in Barcelona 92 ​​has made the following complaint: “On June 29 a farewell with the Olympic athletes was broadcast on MasterChef and there was no representation of the Paralympics. I remember that we are also athletes and we are going after the Olympics, there had to have been at least one ”.

The Director of Entertainment of TVE, Toñi Prieto, explained the reason why the talent paralympic athletes did not visit: small representation of the athletes who were going to participate in the next JJ OO ”.

“It is true that we could not count on all the people we wanted. For example, Teresa Perales attended another MasterChef program, giving it the prominence it deserves and representing all Paralympic athletes ”, he added.

In addition, Prieto has promised that “in future editions we will surely give them the space they deserve in a more general way.”

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE