The social distancing and compulsory preventive quarantine that has been in place since the end of March, and has already been extended until May 25, has returned Colombian households to times when television and radio were protagonists in their social activity.

Given this, the public media system, Rtvc, has been updated with content on its grills, and that of regional channels that need to bring education and entertainment to all regions of the country. Álvaro García, manager of the entity, told in an interview with LR the new programs that are coming for regional channels, and how information is handled in the midst of this situation.

THE CONTRASTS María Victoria Angulo Minister of Education “These are alliances that respond to a reality and that is to reach the entire country. We have programming all day for all ages. We appreciate the leading role of teachers. “

What new segments have emerged?

Profe’s project came up in your house, which was built with the Mineducation. Then we entered with the Ministry of Sport to do a program called Training together, to support physical and mental activities. In radio what we did was to recondition our entire information system oriented to the support of people with service information, bulletins on important topics.

Also, we contribute to the project of Digital Learning that now has 80,000 educational resources. This week we premiered an educational program at Señal Colombia.

What releases do you have prepared?

We are going to launch a streaming audio channel to be heard throughout the country with more academic support, those will be with real classes. We will have special programming for the audio channel with the Seine, so that they can publicize their educational offer of training, and we will have training for teachers. We will open spaces with government entities that have contact with children and young people, also with organizations that work on education and support for children. There will be music programming and support for everything that is rural schooling.

Has the audience increased with these new contents?

We have detected since the emergency began that television consumption grew. For us it has grown quite a bit, between 30% or 40%, and we have seen in the tuning analysis that these support spaces have become very important. We notice that people look for them and consume them.

How has the information changed in this pandemic?

What we did was reinforce the informative focus of our news grid, and what we did was try to return the convergent contents, that is, have them on radio and TV, and guide them towards service information, thinking that they are not only for cities, but for the territories.

