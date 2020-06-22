RTL, which for 30 years has been broadcasting Formula 1 in Germany open, has decided not to extend its contract when it comes to an end. It was one of the last remaining open channels.

Possibly in Liberty Media they are already negotiating with a payment chain to take over the television rights or perhaps they have received an offer that RTL cannot or does not want to match.

“The competition for the rights to television of the Grand Prix has changed. In some cases we have experienced an overvaluation of these and this makes F1 move away from our business model,” said Jörg Graf, director of RTL.

The example of Sky Sports in Great Britain, which has taken over from the BBC, will be used as an example. But it should be remembered that Sky has already said that it plans to request a partial refund of what was paid this year for the rights due to the cancellation of several Grand Prixes and the uncertainties still planned about the season.

Apparently RTL paid about 90 million euros per season, a very high figure for free-to-air television, but to which we must also add the production costs, the reporters that he sends to the Grand Prix or the invited stars and former pilots of F1 to support comments. RTL employed Niki Lauda at the time and now had Nico Rosberg.

Surely the absence of a German driver on the grills has been decisive, but surely it is not the only reason. It should be remembered, for example, that Germany only has GP in alternate years; The Nürburgring had to resign and Hockenheim did not want to risk an annual GP.

The business of free-to-air television does not seem compatible with major events, at least in times of economic uncertainty and great competition for advertising, which is also declining.

