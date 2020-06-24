If you usually read all newspapers, blogs and specialized media While you have breakfast you will know that it is not always comfortable to have all the applications installed or to jump from one website to another. Another drawback is that by mid-morning you do not know what you have already read and what not and if you have missed something. If you want to have everything under control and stay up to date with news, news aggregators allow us to do so.

Beyond news aggregators such as Menéame or other services created by other users, we review what the best RSS readers so you have everything in the same window, application or program easily.

What is a news aggregator?

It is a tool that allows us to have multiple sources of information on the same page. It is something practical that allows us to have everything at a glance without having to visit different media to find what is most important for the day. On the same page we have multiple sources of information organized either by topic or by any other category. In general, we will see a headline of the news and a brief description that will tell us what is going on so that we decide whether we want to enter or not we want to enter to read said information.

We can configure them by categories, by types of media (local, national …) and will save us time and work. In addition, they are also usually cross-platform options so we can start reading the news of the day on the phone and continue on the computer with both perfectly synchronized.

Google Reader It disappeared years ago and left behind a vacuum for many users who used it as the main RSS reader or news aggregator. But there are alternatives such as Feedly, which became its faithful successor and which is completely free and one of the most recommended options you can find.

Feedly

Feedly is one of the most popular, complete and recommended. For many, the best. It is an RSS reader that has applications compatible with iOS and Android and has a web version so you can have perfectly synchronized mobile phone, tablet and computer. It was, as we have said, the great successor of Google Reader after its closure in 2013 and it is free although it also has premium payment options that extend functions such as having more news sources, being able to make notes, filter by criteria, save or share in other apps …

The operation of Feedly is very simple: Add the sources you want to follow and choose categories. When you enter, you will see the news or the information you have without reading. You will be able to see the cover photograph, the headline and a brief description along with the medium it comes from and the time it was published. It will allow you to mark everything as read, save for later … You can read it from Feedly’s own website or open the original source. It also allows you to copy links, share them on Twitter, WordPress, LinkedIn or mark them as favorites. It is one of the most complete, useful and recommended options that you can install and you can use it completely free of charge without missing any function.

Inoreader

Inoreader is one of the best news aggregators if you are looking for something very similar to Feedly. It is available cross-platform with applications for iOS and Android beyond its web version and it’s free toAlthough there are two premium versions for 19.99 euros a year or 49.99 euros a year in which you can have more subscriptions or that will get rid of ads, for example. Even so, the free version allows us a total of 150 subscriptions with a personalized panel, keywords, Integrated search or news alerts with keywords chosen from Google, for example. It also has integration with certain tools. For example, you can share directly in Pocket, in Evernote, in Google Drive, in Dropbox …

The operation of Inoreder and its mission is the same as Feedly: it allows you to have all your media on one page and you can organize them by sections. There are recommended topics or pages according to the interest we have chosen or we can choose our own pages and means to organize them as we want. In addition, it also has a section to read later

The Old Reader

The Old Reader works identical to the previous ones: you can add URLs from different pages to mark them as sources to follow. Another advantage is that it allows you to export from other services, so it was easy to go from Google Reader or import with an OPML file, for example. It allows you to add feeds and links to the different folders so that you can choose which sources to always have on hand and it also allows you to bookmark, share or view all the content regardless of your folder. Another interesting feature is that it allows us to follow other users to find out what they are up to and we will see a folder where other users share content if they find it interesting. We can comment on publications and interact with the different topics.

The interface is comfortable and very similar to Feedly for example, you create your categories and you can tap on each of them to see what’s new. You also have applications for practically any device so there are no compatibility problems: there is an app for iOS and Android and Windows Phone, versions and apps for Mac OS or Linux. But we can always go to the web version without having to install anything on the device and just log in. There are also extensions for Safari, Firefox, Google Chrome …

Flipboard

Flipboard is not one of the best news aggregators as such, but a totally different concept, focused as a modern magazine and with an interface that consists of swiping … Even so, you can have all the information collected in this tool and it works well as an RSS reader with which to keep you informed without having to resort to all the media and blogs that you consult every day and open them one by one. This tool allows you to follow other users or synchronize with social networks to have everything under control from the same application. It allows you to find interesting content from Flipboard or add your feeds of all kinds. In addition, it will be recommending pages or links to you and you will be able to mark if you like it so that the algorithm will get to know you better and usually gets more hits.

Like the others, it allows you to share content in any application or social network but it has a strong point that allows us to follow users within the application itself in case we are interested in what they follow. We can also read later what we do not have time or we can create a magazine on Flipboard that other users can consult. Therefore, it not only serves as a news aggregator but with the possibility of selecting content so that others subscribe to it and make a daily press summary with what you think is most interesting.

If you want to download Flipboard it is available for iPad, iPhone, for Android Or you can use the web version with which to access all the options.

Winds

Winds has a modern and current design, with an air to iOS. It is an option available for Linux, macOS or Windows in its desktop version, although it also has a web version that we can use without installing anything. In this case, it is one of the best news aggregators and more visually comfortable. In addition, it is recommended for radio fans since it not only allows you to have an RSS news reader as such but we can also subscribe to podcasts. Beyond written articles you can subscribe to audios and listen to them from the platform itself.

The rest is similar to any other on the list: you can add the topics that interest you and it will recommend some sources or you can add your own to read when you need. You can also classify with labels or you can mark some text with notes if you want to remember something later. It is less popular than others like Feedly or Inoreader but a recommended option if you like having audios.

Enkel

Enkel is one of the best news aggregators if you are looking for something very simple, basic, clean. You can create collections and add sources to the feed through the RSS link. There are no colors or photographs and everything will be in black and white, no pictures or videos or anything. You simply go to the corresponding collection and you will see the latest news that is available with a headline and a brief introduction so that we know what it is about. It is not the most recommended if you want many options, greater ease and customization. It can be one of the most useful if you are looking for something very basic, with few buttons and intuitive. Of course, the interface is peculiar and may not like everyone.

Pocket

Pocket is not as such one of the best news aggregators but a tool for you to use as a complement. What it allows you to do is save themes to read them later both from the browser, through a free extension available with the push of a button, and from the mobile phone through its application.

With Pocket you can save what you want to read later if something interests you and you don’t have time at the moment. It is comfortable, free and allows you to store what you want for as long as you need. In addition, it is automatically synchronized between the mobile phone and the computer. You can access your list, your archive, favorite news and topics and highlights … You can also filter according to the type of content or according to the labels that you have previously created.