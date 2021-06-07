RSD Alcalá takes three points after winning 3-1 at Villaverde

06/06/2021 at 11:40 PM CEST

The Alcala won 3-1 against Villaverde during the meeting held this Saturday in the Municipal Virgen del Val. The RSD Alcala aimed to improve their situation in the tournament after suffering a 3-1 defeat in the previous match against The Alamo. Regarding the visiting team, the Villaverde lost by a 1-0 result in the previous match against the San Fernando de Henares and accumulated three consecutive defeats in the competition. After the marker, the Alcalaíno team is first, while the Villaverde he is ninth after the end of the duel.

The first team to score was the RSD Alcala, which premiered the light through a goal from Nanclares in the 29th minute. The local team joined again, increasing the score thanks to a goal from Bad guy in minute 39, concluding the first half with a 2-0 in the light.

The second part of the game started in an unbeatable way for the Alcalaíno team, who put more land in between thanks to the success of the team in front of goal. Dani garcia in minute 54. But later the Madrid team cut differences by means of a goal of Angelo tiago shortly before the end, specifically in 88, ending the match with a final score of 3-1.

During the match held in the Municipal Virgen del Val, the referee did not show any yellow card throughout the match. However, he sent off the field with a direct red card to Berlangas (2 yellows), by the visiting team.

With this result, the Alcala is left with 49 points and Villaverde with 23 points.

On the next day the RSD Alcala will play against him Athletic de Pinto away from home and the Villaverde will play his match against him Complutense Alcala at home.

Data sheetRSD Alcala:Degre, Catalan (Sergio Jerez, min.77), Martinez, Beni, Murci, Gonzalo, Malote (Alamancos, min.77), Izan (Lopez, min.75), Dani Garcia, Álex Fernández (Carballar, min.70) and Nanclares (Hervias Sevilla, min. 70)Villaverde:Damián Rascon, Sergi, Antonio, Murugarren, Lopez, Jon, Berlangas, Ralo, Yerpes, Barri and GarciaStadium:Municipal Virgen del ValGoals:Nanclares (1-0, min. 29), Malote (2-0, min. 39), Dani Garcia (3-0, min. 54) and Angelo Tiago (3-1, min. 88)