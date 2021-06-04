RSD Alcalá defends the lead against Villaverde

06/04/2021 at 8:00 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 20:00 the match of the tenth day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, which will face the Alcala and to Villaverde in the Municipal Virgen del Val.

The RSD Alcala seeks to improve their position in the tournament after suffering a loss against The Alamo in the previous match by a score of 3-1. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have won in six of the eight games played to date with a figure of 33 goals for and 23 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Villaverde suffered a defeat to the San Fernando de Henares in the last game (1-0), so he comes to the meeting with the need to return to victory in the field of RSD Alcala. To date, of the eight games that the team has played in the Second Phase of the Third Division, it has won zero of them and adds a figure of 43 goals against 23 in favor.

As a local, the RSD Alcala He has achieved figures of three wins and one loss in four games played at home, which shows that he is losing points at home, giving the visitors hope of achieving positive results. At home, the Villaverde He has a balance of three defeats and a draw in four games that he has played so far, which are figures that do not show an excessively optimistic balance for the game that will measure him with the RSD Alcala.

The two rivals have met before at the stadium of RSD AlcalaIn fact, the numbers show three wins, three losses and two draws for the hosts. The last time they faced the Alcala and the Villaverde in this tournament it was in February 2020 and the match concluded with a score of 3-0 in favor of the Alcala.

In reference to the situation of both teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that the locals are ahead with an advantage of 23 points with respect to the RSD Alcala. The RSD Alcala He has 46 points in his locker that have allowed him to achieve the current leadership of the competition. As for his rival, the Villaverde, is in ninth position with 23 points.