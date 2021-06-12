RSD Alcalá defends its leadership against Atlético de Pinto

06/12/2021 at 12:11 CEST

Next Sunday at 11:30 the match of the eleventh day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, which will measure at Athletic de Pinto and to Alcala in the Amelia del Castillo.

The Athletic de Pinto faces the match wanting to add more points to his classification after signing a draw against him San Fernando de Henares in his last game. In addition, the locals have won four of the nine games played to date with a figure of 29 goals in favor and 39 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the RSD Alcala comes from beating at home 3-1 in the Municipal Virgen del Val, with so many of Dani garcia, Nanclares Y Bad guy in front of Villaverde in the last match played, so he intends to maintain his winning streak at the stadium of the Athletic de Pinto. Of the nine games he has played in this season of the Second Phase of the Third Division, the RSD Alcala He has won seven of them and adds a figure of 24 goals conceded against 36 in favor.

As a local, the Athletic de Pinto He has achieved statistics of one win, one loss and three draws in five games played at home, which shows that he is losing points at home, giving visitors opportunities to get results in his favor. At the exits, the RSD Alcala has won three times in his four games so far, so the players of the Athletic de Pinto They must defend their goal to avoid surprises.

The rivals had already met before in the Amelia del Castillo and the balance is two victories, six defeats and three draws in favor of the Athletic de Pinto. In turn, the visitors accumulate three games in a row without losing in the field of Athletic de Pinto. The last time they played the Athletic de Pinto and the Alcala In this competition it was in December 2019 and they ended up drawing 2-2.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that the visiting team is ahead of the Athletic de Pinto with a difference of 10 points. At this time, the Athletic de Pinto it has 39 points and is in fifth position. For his part, the RSD Alcala So far he has accumulated a total of 49 points that have allowed him to achieve the current leadership of the competition.