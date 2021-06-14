RS PRO, the new range of cabling and connectivity from RS Components | News | Connectivity

RS Components has announced the launch of the new range of RS PRO cabling and connectivity products, which includes an unrivaled offering of high-quality, competitively priced connection products for a host of network and industrial applications across many market sectors.

Aimed at a wide variety of customers, the offering is very attractive to electronic system designers, as well as purchasing managers, maintenance engineers and technicians, and machine and equipment manufacturers.

This launch completes a significant expansion of RS’s product portfolio. Since the beginning of the year, RS has introduced nearly 3,000 new products from 65 cable and connector product families, which represents an increase of more than 40% in its catalog. Providing high quality at competitive prices, all new connector, cable and cable accessory products have been tested against the world’s leading connectivity manufacturers.

RS PRO, the new range of cabling and connectivity from RS Components.

The broad portfolio features a considerably larger selection of cabling and connectivity devices with new connectors, including industrial circular, heavy-duty, power, and DIN types; as well as a wide selection of cables and cable assemblies for industrial automation applications and Ethernet networks, together with cable glands and accessories, and patch and equipment cables.

“This considerably broader range of cabling and connectivity will allow customers a greater variety of options,” he said. Evonne March, Director of Product and Supply – RS PRO at RS Components. “In addition, by selling this vast selection of high-quality products at competitive prices, we are going to bring great value to manufacturers, panel installers and system integrators in a multitude of different industries and applications.”

All products in the RS PRO range are available from stock and have undergone strict verification processes to vouch for its reliability and meet design and compliance specifications. They are endorsed by the RS PRO seal of approval and have a three year warranty.