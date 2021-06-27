RS Components Incorporates LinkIQ Cable + Network from Fluke Networks | News | Connectivity

RS Components already in stock with LinkIQ Cable + Network– An innovative, advanced cable and network tester, ideal for installers and maintenance technicians.

A highly cost-effective and time-saving device, the LinkIQ Network and Cable Tester combines the capabilities of two devices with the advanced switch diagnostics and the most advanced cable measurement technology to provide an easy solution to network problems when networks are built, added, or maintained.

Networks are seeing increasing use of new and rapidly evolving technologies such as 10 Gbit / s Ethernet and Power over Ethernet (PoE). Fluke’s new tool can provide users with a high level of confidence to quickly troubleshoot cabling and / or connect PoE devices to networks, and at a price that allows it to be widely installed in the company.

RS Components incorporates LinkIQ Cable + Network from Fluke Networks.

The verification functionality offered by the tool to analyze cable performance It is based on frequency and provides results that calculate the maximum data rate that the cable can support, up to a maximum of 10 Gbit. It also displays information about the cable distance and, if connected, the details of the switch port, including the connected switch data rate, name, VLAN status, speed, and duplex. For PoE verification, the unit will display the PoE class (up to class 8) and can perform a load test from the connected switch.

In addition to system integrators who move, add, or change network systems, and support technicians who keep the network running, LinkIQ ideal for installers who need to ensure cable verification, error-free operation, and documentation, which can be easily provided by managing reports through LinkWare PC software.

The Fluke LinkIQ Network and Cabling Verifier is now available for sale on the RS website.