RPM-MKTG incorporates the Mussara brand to its Portfolio

05/14/2021

Sport.es

RPM-MKTG continues its expansion in the territory of the organization of sporting events nationally and internationally. Reference as a lifestyle marketing and sports agency in sectors of maximum relevance such as running, motor or cycling, RPM-MKTG has incorporated the renowned Mussara brand, around which the events are organized the Mussara Reus, Priorat Y 24 hours, as well as Club Mussara, Mussara Live and Mussara Tours.

With this acquisition, RPM-MKTG reinforces its commitment to organization of massive cycling events, both mountain and road, and adds it to its portfolio of tests in which there are brands as relevant as Titan Desert, Titan Series, Non Stop Y L’Etape Spain by Le Tour de France.

Juan Porcar, President of RPM-MKTG: “Mussara is a benchmark and essential brand of amateur cycling nationally and internationally. Our interest is to reinforce the Mussara events so that they continue with the sporting vitality that until now they have offered to all cycling enthusiasts, especially road & rdquor ;.