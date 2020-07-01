The world of RPGs has a lot of titles and, although some are better known than others, the truth is that the vast majority make us live memorable stories that last in our memory. But what if we want to create our own game of this genre and we don’t have much idea of ​​programming? Well, it’s very simple! For a few decades, RPG Maker has made it possible for players of all kinds to create their projects thanks to this simple to use but very powerful tool, and the version that will reach Nintendo Switch, RPG Maker MV already has an exact release date in Europe.

RPG Maker MV is coming to Nintendo Switch and PS4 on September 11, 2020

Thanks to RPG Maker MV we can develop our own adventure on Nintendo Switch, especially since this powerful tool has an interface whose use is quite simple. Thus, we will create our own characters and our own worlds with the elements already included, and that is that the main reference with the PC version is that we cannot import those resources that we have created ourselves. Also, these games will be fully playable, and for that reason there will also be RPG Maker MV Player, a free application that can be downloaded by everyone to play those projects that our friends or other players from this great community have created. Imagination is the only limit that we will have from September 11, when it goes on sale! And very importantly, the interface will be available in Spanish, English, French, German, Italian and Japanese.

In this way, now we already know that we will only have to wait until the end of the summer to be able to launch into creating an adventure that makes it remembered by everyone. And you, have you used any of the previous versions of this program? Did you get to finish any of the projects that you had in your hands?

Source: Press release

