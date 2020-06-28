RPG Maker MV It has been available for some time in Japan and, despite having texts in Spanish in that territory, in ours we have not yet seen even the tips of the hair of the characters of the different projects that we can create thanks to him. Although its launch was scheduled in the West for 2019, it was finally delayed indefinitely, but now NIS America has confirmed that its location continues and it will arrive this year 2020. Will this launch window be the final one or will we have to wait longer due to a new delay?

At the New Game + Expo digital event, RPG Maker MV was present, but since his appearance was as brief as possible, many did not even echo his presence. However, this made many project creators wonder if we would finally see it in our territory, and now NIS America has confirmed to the English-speaking portal Nintendo Everything that The launch of this program on Nintendo Switch (and other consoles) is scheduled for the next autumn of 2020.. Therefore, this confirms that its location has continued, and that now we will have to wait a little longer to be able to create our own RPG world when we want, where we want and how we want.

The RPG Maker community has grown a lot since the first program went on sale, and there are many of us who have spent years and years familiarizing ourselves with the different interfaces, so it is appreciated that in the West we also get to see the console versions. , which allows us to feel like professional developers when viewing our creations on different platforms. And you, have you already started to create any other project or are you waiting for RPG Maker MX to arrive on Nintendo Switch?

