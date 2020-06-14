Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

A few hours ago, the event focused on PC titles was held, the PC Gaming Show 2020. As expected, dozens of games that are on the way for this platform were shown and among them was Haven, the new production of the creators of Furi, who was seen in a new trailer.

As you will remember, in this title you will take the role of a couple who fled their planet and settled in a hostile one. In it there are a lot of dangers, among which is a substance that they refer to as « rust », which will contaminate the beautiful landscapes of this place.

In addition to this, they will find beasts that will occasionally bring them into combat. The trailer also took advantage to show the battle system, which will be in turns and in a dual format, since it will be possible to control the 2 characters.

Unfortunately, The Game Bakers did not share a more defined release date or window, so its release is still slated for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC at some point in the remainder of 2020. Haven will also be part of the catalog. Xbox Game Pass, so it is expected to launch.

We leave you with the new advance.

Are you waiting for this title? What platform will you buy it for? Tell us in the comments.

In case you don’t know Furi, the previous project of The Game Bakers, we invite you not to miss the reasons why you should play it.

If you are interested in this Haven, we tell you that its battle style will be very different from that of Furi, the studio’s past project, since it will have RPG mechanics. If you want to know more about the premise of the title, which will tell the love story of 2 fugitives, we invite you to visit this page. In addition, a few months ago The Game Bakers shared its start sequence, which we leave below.

