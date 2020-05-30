The Unliving, which has overtones of rogue-lite and strategy, will be available for PC.

By Elena Fever / Updated May 30, 2020, 1:38 PM

The kingdom of the living has suffereddeep corruption, and a storm is approaching to change the world order: that storm is you. So begins the Team17 announcement featuring The Unliving, a rogue-lite action RPG, dark fantasy, zombies, and plenty of necromancy.Annihilate those who stand in your way en masseand make them your instruments to achieve a higher goal.

The Unliving is the first title thatRocketBrush Studiohas fully developed and been delighted, with its founder Aleks Rublev at the helm, to have Team17 to help themmake his ambitious undead project come true: “We are eager for the players to experience the feeling of being in command ofan increasingly powerful armyto crush his enemies. “

We want them to experience what it is to be in command of an army of undead Aleks Rublev – RocketBrushTeam17 Chief Publishing Officer Max Everingham revealed how lucky they feel to be able to add the title to their catalog: Bringing The Unliving to our ever-expanding repertoire, underscores ourcommitment to support major projectsand help studios achieve their ambitions. RocketBrush Studio has proven to be a great team and thecombination of real-time strategy, rogue-lite and role-playing gameit promises a whole new experience for players looking to test their skills. “

In addition to the aforementioned qualities, The Unliving allowsexplore unexplored lands, discover the mysteries of necromancy,fight spike bosses, die and rise again and again and goturning enemies into members of your army. As its release arrives, we remind you that Tema 17 has a new retro craze on the way with Neon Abyss. Also Moving Out, a game that unleashes chaos in cooperative mode with its puzzles based on crazy physics.

