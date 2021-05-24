Rozenstruik and Sakai star in UFC Las Vegas 28 poster

This Saturday there will be no action on the Octagon, but when there is on June 5, it will be to host the return of two Complete Weights in need of a victory.

In the stellar clash of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 28, number six in the ranking, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, is measured in a five-round fight with the Brazilian Augusto Sakai. A week and a half from the billboard we already have the official poster.

Rozenstruik is coming off his second professional loss as he was widely outclassed by the French prospect, Ciryl Won, in the duel that led the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 20.

Sakai, meanwhile, suffered his first promotional loss after falling by TKO to Alistair Overeem in the UFC Las Vegas 9.

The Brazilian arrived on that card with a 4-0 record over the Octagon.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.

The post Rozenstruik and Sakai star in the UFC Las Vegas 28 poster appeared first on MMA.uno, # 1 In Spanish Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) news ..