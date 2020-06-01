In full de-escalation, the singerRozalén“Go ahead, not stop.” The song “Este tren” is a preview of his next album, which will be released “after the summer” and whose title “seems like a story, but has a lot of philosophy behind it”. “There are current issues, which I suppose will give more to talk about,” he predicts in an interview. This was the case at the time with “The Violet Door”, which talks about sexist violence, and “Just”, a family account in favor of historical memory. “Everyone says to me, ‘You are a total witch,'” she says. And because? “A little strange things have happened to me. When I made ‘The Violet Door’ I didn’t know that there was going to be a feminist wave like that later. Not even when I did ‘Just’ did I think they were going to unearth Franco. I freak out, “he confesses.

In her new album there will be candidates to join that collection of social hymns that María Rozalén (Albacete, 1986) already treasures, to which during confinement “Ajajas cajas” has also been added, her singing to the things that she considers really important . “This train”, the first preview of what will be his fourth album with original songs, was written, he says, since “many months ago”, although his “carpe diem” speech now comes as a ring to the finger after the pandemic. “It is a very topical message, but I sincerely believe that no one follows it. We would be much more enjoyable and we would not have so much bitterness,” he says of the lyrics.

But what he likes most about his new single is that it proposes “a very different structure, nothing commercial, that has no choruses”. The drumsticks of the drums are transformed, by means of a kind of sound alliteration, into “the ‘chucuchú’ of the train” and maintain the rhythm of “a song that advances, that does not stop, that only grows”.

Although she bites her tongue to keep many of the questions about her new album – “I have to do the interesting one”, she jokes-, the Albacete reveals that there will be “a lot of message related to the individual: self-care, the ability to say no , the one that if we want to give ourselves to others we first have to look at ourselves. “

After “When the river sounds …” (2017), in which he delved into his family roots, Rozalén now asks himself, after “a lot of fun songs to dance”, “what is the point of all this” and what is your paper. There is also “a lot of social criticism, a lot of talk about women”, a work that will continue the “tradition” of covering “a mythical author song”. “It shows that I am hearing more and more ‘folk’, and I would love, at some point in my life, to make a Spanish folklore album,” he says. His temporary retreat last fall to “touch and get ideas” has opened, he adds, the door to “new melodies”.

