In the times that we are confined to our homes because of the coronavirus pandemic, culture is more important than everFor this reason, many of our artists are doing everything possible to contribute their grain of sand with big gestures and collaborating by sharing songs for different associations. Vanesa Martin shared a few weeks ago ‘A song to life’ in collaboration with Red Cross, Pablo Alborán collaborated with UNICEF bringing up the theme ‘When you’re here’, Manuel Carrasco He also helped the cause with ‘Prison Hope’ supporting the Spanish Federation of Food Banks.

Now, it is the turn of the singer Rozalén who joins the list of releases with her new song ‘Aves Enjauladas’. The song will see its official premiere next Thursday, April 16 and will allocate all the proceeds to homeless families and at risk of social exclusion, another of the risk groups that are most at risk in our society.

‘Caged Birds’

The topic begins with a total declaration of intentions: “When I get out of this I will run to find you”, collecting the feelings of thousands of people who have been locked up in their home for more than a month because of the coronavirus crisis. The song came up spontaneously while he was working on the themes for his latest album: “It was like a necessity and it came out in one day: first the idea and then the melody, like a jerk,” says the interpreter.

The composition was recorded with a mobile phone and then it was passed to its producer, Ismael Guijarro. Likewise, Rozalén wanted to emphasize that This new song will not be part of her new album since according to her “it would not make sense” and “it only has now”.

The ‘Caged Birds’ message resides all the things we will do once the confinement ends And what is an experience from which we have to learn: “The message is that we have to live what has touched us day by day, learning from it to come back with more strength,” concludes Rozalén.