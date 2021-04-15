Royals will not wear military suits at Prince Philip’s funeral

Royalty will not wear military dress at Prince Philip’s funeral. Within days of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral it was announced that royalty will not wear military suits, instead wearing suits and ties.

It was revealed that royalty will not be wearing their military uniforms as expected. It is understood that the Queen has decided that senior royals attend the service in civilian clothes. This means that Prince Harry and Prince Andrew will no longer be the only members of the family who will not wear a military uniform.

According to Hello! Protocol dictates that they (Harry and Andrew) have no right to wear their uniforms as a result of their decisions to depart from their royal duties.

Prince Harry was supposed to wear a suit instead of his military uniform as he returned his military appointments earlier this year. It is believed that he will wear the suit with his medals awarded during his time as a Captain in the Army.

In November, the 36-year-old Harry wore his medals when he visited Los Angeles National Cemetery with the Duchess of Sussex, in honor of Remembrance Day.

For his part, Prince Andrew, 61, walked away from public life in November 2019 after scrutiny for his friendship with convicted father Jeffrey Epstein. He was given the title of Honorary Vice Admiral in the Royal Navy on his 55th birthday and would be promoted to Admiral on his 60th birthday.

Elsewhere, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge, the Earl of Wessex and the Princess Royal were expected to attend the funeral in military uniform.

It is customary for only members of the royal family who have a military rank to wear military clothing on state occasions, and this has been in effect since the 19th century. Other members of the royal family wear standard mourning clothes at funerals.

Out there they are reporting that the Queen made this decision not to humiliate Harry because he would be the only one who would not be in a military uniform for having renounced the royalty last year. Hmm… And Andrew? okay.

Prince Philip died on April 9, at the age of 99, at Windsor Castle. He and The Queen were married for 73 years and had four children, 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Only 30 people are expected to attend the funeral this Saturday, due to current COVID-19 restrictions.

People are reporting that Prince William and Prince Harry will not be walking together at their grandfather’s funeral, Palacio confirms. Cousin Peter Phillips, son of Princess Anne, will walk among them … I mean.

Share this news!