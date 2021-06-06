Royals put Adalberto Mondesí back on injured list

The Kansas City Royals, announced this Sunday morning to see the Dominican shortstop placed, Adalberto Mondesí on the injured list, a player who has only been able to participate in seven games of the current season of MLB because of injuries.

Adalberto Mondesí, barely made his debut in the current season of MLB last May 25, after being activated from the disabled list due to a strain in the left oblique, but whoever returns to send the aforementioned list for a period of ten days, this time due to an injury to the left hamstring.

As a result of this new injury to Mondesí, the Kansas City Royals called from Minor League position player Edward Olivares, as well as pitcher Josh Staumont, sending Tyler Zuber from his team’s roster in Minor League to their Triple AAA affiliate Big leagues.

The Dominican Adalberto Mondesí, who dresses as one of the most promising figures in the near future of the Royals, has been a player very prone to injuries in his career, who in this 2021 in MLB He has only appeared in seven games, going to the batter’s box 25 times, recording nine hits, including two home runs, with five RBIs on his personal tally.