Royals prospects combine for Minor League No-Hitter

Prospective pitchers from the Los Angeles organization Kansas City Royals, Zack haake Y Dante Biasi, combined for a historic no-hitter during late night hours this Friday at Minor leagues, the second being No-hitter at a general level this 2021 of the minority circuits of MLB.

During a game this Friday between the Rivers bandits, an advanced Class-A branch of the Kansas City Royals, against Timber Rattlers, affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, was captured the second No-hitter from Minor leagues this 2021, with the starting pitcher as protagonists on the big screen Zack haake and the reliever Dante Biasi.

The match between the parties had a 9-0 result on the scoreboard, holding the starting pitcher Zack haake a terrific six-round performance, striking out four with two walks; While Dante Biasi was in charge of putting a lock in three following innings, registering performance of four strikeouts and four walks, both having in common No-hitter.

East No-hitter barely becomes number 12 for Rivers bandits in its history Minor leagues, being even more special for being the first of nine episodes on his account since 2001, in addition to the first overall since 2009.

Of the nine runs scored in the fierce Los Angeles offense, Rivers, giving that no-hitter accolade, third baseman Jake Means was the one who took most of the pie home, having a four-run RBI performance; while shortstop Nick Loftin replied with three others.

Zack haake, who held the majority of today’s no-hitter, is currently ranked the 18th-best prospect in the United States. Kansas City Royals on Minor leagues, being seen as a promising future pitcher for his great fastball that sails past 90 miles per hour.

Video