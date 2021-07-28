Royal Staff Want to Speak Out About Prince Harry’s Memoir

Today in People Who Are Upset About Prince Harry’s Memoir Even Though It Hasn’t Come Out Yet and His Statement Was Totally Drama-Free, members of the royal staff are reportedly spiraling and nervous about what the Duke might say about them.

A ~ royal insider ~ tells The Daily Mail (via The Sun) that “Harry and Meghan’s former staff members are convinced that this book is being written to settle scores and will likely include a lot of detail about their time within the Royal Family. Based on the Oprah Winfrey interview, some of these ex-workers simply do not trust that a full and accurate picture will be presented. Conversations have already started about what steps they might be able to take to protect their own reputation and that of the monarchy post-publication. “

The source added that the staffers are trying to figure out how they might respond, saying “There may be a provision given to staff members to respond to any claims that they consider to be inaccurate. Maybe a blind eye could be turned if staff members used friends or family members to correct the record on their behalf. “

I mean … okay! But once again, this👏is👏 all👏 Harry👏 has👏 even👏 said👏about👏 the👏book:

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man, I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful. “

Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

