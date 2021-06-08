in Movies

Royal reactions to the arrival of Lilibet Diana

For their part, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also congratulated the couple on the arrival of their baby. “We are delighted with the happy news of the birth of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie “.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace released a statement that said: “The Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news. Lilbet is Her Majesty’s 11th great-granddaughter.”.

