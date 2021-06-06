Royal Family Sends Love to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Baby Girl

While it’s unknown where the couple currently stands with the royal family, it’s clear they are still paying their respects. Per a spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, they gave their baby girl a name that honors both Queen elizabeth ii and Prince Harry’s late mother, Princess diana.

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” a statement for the couple read. “Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”

“Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home,” the statement continued. “The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family.”

The arrival of the couple’s baby girl comes less than a month after their son, Archie harrison, turned 2 years old in May. About their growing family, Prince Harry expressed his excitement during his and Meghan’s interview with Oprah in March.

“To have any child, any one or any two would have been amazing,” he shared. “But to have a boy and then a girl, you know, what more can you ask for? But now, you know, now we’ve got our family. We’ve got, you know, the four of us and our two dogs, and it’s great. “