Royal Family Pregnancy Rules – Royal Baby Birth Traditions

Royals Typically “Debut” Their Baby Right After Birth

Yep, that’s right — KMid got full hair and makeup, and stepped into heels just hours after pushing a literal human out of her body. (In fact, one of the first indicators that she had given birth to Prince George back in 2013 was when her hairdresser was spotted sneaking into the Lindo Wing.)

This practice seems to have become standard protocol ever since royals began delivering babies strictly in the hospital. Diana debuted her kiddos post-delivery, as did Princess Anne (with her fleet of nurses and midwives!), And Sarah Ferguson.