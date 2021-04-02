Royal Family Hasn’t Contacted Meghan Markle After Oprah Interview

It’s officially been a week since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah premiered, and tensions within the royal family have yet to improve. The good news? Harry has spoken with Prince William and Prince Charles about the topics he and Meghan discussed in the tell-all. The bad news? The conversations “haven’t been productive” and no one in the royal family has reached out to Meghan yet, according to Gayle King.

On CBS This Morning, Gayle revealed that she spoke with Meghan and Harry after the interview aired to see how they’ve been holding up and shared that it’s still an awkward time for all parties involved.

“I did actually call them to see how they were feeling, and it’s true, Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father too,” Gayle said. “The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation. And I think what is still upsetting to them is the palace keeps saying they want to work it out privately, but yet they believe these false stories are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan, still. “

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In the interview, Meghan came forward about struggling with her mental health and feeling unprotected by the royal family — despite that, Gayle revealed that no one in the royal family has made the effort (at least not yet) to reach out to Meghan after the tell-all aired. “No one in the royal family has talked to Meghan yet, at this particular time,” Gayle said.

As for how Gayle thinks Meghan and Harry are feeling now that they’ve spoken their truth? “I think it’s frustrating for them to see that it’s a racial conversation about the royal family when all they wanted all along was for the royals to intervene and tell the press to stop with the unfair, inaccurate, false stories that definitely have a racial slant , ”Gayle continued, adding that it’s“ going to be hard to move forward. But they both want to move forward with this and they both want healing in this family. At the end of the day, that is Harry’s family. “

You love all the deets on the royals. So do we! Let’s overanalyze them together.

Starr Bowenbank Assistant News Editor Starr Bowenbank is the assistant news editor who writes about all things pertaining to news, pop culture, and entertainment — you can follow her here.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io