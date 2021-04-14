Royal enfield meteor 350 launch in colombia

Presented globally in November last year, the new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 was launched today in Colombia where will be available in Fireball, Stellar and Supernova versions, whose changes focus on the aesthetic part and the accessories that are standard, with the consequent variation in the price that in fact is very small.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball makes the base design of this new motorcycle clearer where a good driving posture and lines that maintained the characteristic style were sought classic of the brand but with some differentiating touches.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350, photo: Daniel Otero

Gallery: Royal Enfield Meteor 350

In this sense, the round headlight has an LED ring for daytime running lighting, the round instrument panel has a chrome frame and combines an analog clock for the speedometer with a digital display in the center for general information. In addition, it will come equipped with the Tripper navigation system that we had already talked about in this note.

As a curious feature, the controls for the lights on the left fist and the ignition on the right are not the traditional buttons but rather small knobs. Both the front and rear directional signals are round, same figure for the brake light which is also the only one with LED lighting. In addition, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 also bears a specific logo.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Mechanically the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has a new engine (internally called J Series) single cylinder of 349 cm3 with long stroke cylinder, air and oil cooled, electronic injection and a five-speed transmission whose last gear works as an overdrive.

Gallery: Royal Enfield Meteor 350

According to Royal Enfield, this Meteor 350 engine retains the characteristic sound of the brand’s motorcycles but thanks to the balancer and some other new features, it reduces vibrations that have not been to everyone’s taste. A power of 20.2 horsepower at 6,100 rpm and a torque of 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm is announced for a weight of 191 kg (with 90% fuel and oil).

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Speaking of construction, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has a double cradle chassis with a 41mm diameter, 130mm travel telescopic front suspension. It has a double spring shock absorber at the back with a six-position preload adjustment and a 100 mm travel. The brakes are disc on both wheels assisted by a dual channel ABS system.

The differences between the three versions of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, which is already available nationwide, lie in purely aesthetic aspects, being the Fireball (of 14.4 million) the entry and fewer accessories of series. The Stellar (of 14.7 million pesos adds elements such as the chrome backrest, handlebar and exhaust, among others. Finally, the Supernova (15 million) adds the chrome mirrors, a small visor, seat with a “premium” finish and the Royal Enfield name. embroidery, among others.

Gallery: Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350