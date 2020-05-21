MIAMI.- The cruise company Royal Caribbean, which had a net loss of $ 1.4 billion ($ 6.91 per share) in the first quarter of 2020, will return to operate in phases and only when it is fully ready, its managers said .

Richard Fain, president and CEO of the second largest company in the world in the cruise industry, which has all its trips suspended until July 31, presented on Wednesday the results of the first quarter of 2020, a year that is turning out to be fateful for cruises due to COVID-19.

The new coronavirus has affected passengers and crew and has caused the US health authorities to order the stopping of all travel by these tourist ships.

The best proof of the economic damage caused by the pandemic is that in the first quarter of 2019 Royal Caribbean had net income of 249.7 million (1.19 per share) and a year later net losses of $ 1.4 billion.

Adjusted net losses totaled 310.4 million ($ 1.48 per share), while in the first quarter of 2019 it had adjusted net earnings of $ 275.8 million.

The priorities after two months with the operations suspended are to work to better protect passengers and crew, improve liquidity and prepare for the new reality after the coronavirus.

Fain on Wednesday highlighted the “dramatic changes in business conditions” Royal Caribbean has experienced in the wake of the pandemic and said that when its ships return to service, “they will be navigating a changed world.”

In his opinion, in order to keep passengers and crew members “safe and healthy” and to put the business of Royal Caribbean and its travel agents partners in a “position of return to growth”, it is crucial to prepare well for the new context, in addition to be transparent to regain people’s trust.

With the help of experts from various areas, the company is developing a “Safe Return to Service Program”.

Since the mandatory quarantine of the COVID-19 pandemic, dozens of Peruvians have been stranded on cruise ships anchored in South Florida waiting for humanitarian flights to return them to their countries of origin.

In the video conference presentation of results, Fain said that after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, the cruise industry had to make changes and adjustments, but it returned to operating as it did.

That is impossible with COVID-19, which has created “a new reality” where everything will be different, he said.

Michael Bayley, president of Royal Caribbean International, said that each continent has different realities and that it is possible that in Europe and Asia Royal Caribbean will resume its operations sooner than in America and other parts of the world.

Fain said in this regard that the return to operation will be gradual and that it will begin not with the entire fleet, but with a small group of ships.

Before the pandemic, Royal Caribbean had a high level of reserves for 2020 and with higher prices than those of 2019.

Reservations and prices for this year, once operations start again, are much lower than in 2019.

However, reserves for 2021 are reaching levels similar to those before COVID-19, encouraged by two programs that make cancellations less expensive.

As of April 30, the company had liquidity of approximately $ 2.3 billion in cash or cash equivalents, which in May was increased by about $ 1 billion due to an offer of senior guarantee notes.

