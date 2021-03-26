Royal Caribbean postpones the resumption of most of its cruises to June – Telemundo Miami (51)

MIAMI.- The Royal Caribbean cruise company announced on Tuesday that most of its fleet will resume operations on June 1, a month later than expected, due to the situation created by COVID-19.

The Quantum, Spectrum, Voyager and Odyssey of the Seas ships are excluded from this extension of the travel suspension, according to an announcement made by the company to its customers.

As a reason for this new extension of the stoppage, Royal Caribbean mentions that it continues making preparations to “return to provide the service” and to do so in a “flawless and safe” manner.

According to the message, a panel of experts created to ensure healthy navigation is working closely with government officials and health authorities to establish “pioneering and innovative ways” to guard the cruise industry’s path in response to the pandemic. .

There are three options for passengers with trips canceled by the decision announced today: receive a credit for 125% of the value of the tickets to book a cruise from May 2022, change the date or receive a refund of the total paid.

All passengers on this cruise line must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The US-based cruise industry has been paralyzed for practically a year, when the pandemic began in these latitudes, which has meant millions in losses for companies and workers.

According to the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), the paralysis of the sector in 2020 meant the loss of 77,000 million dollars in economic activity globally, 518,000 jobs and 23,000 million dollars in wages.

Last November, US health authorities said the risk of contracting COVID-19 on cruise ships is “very high” (level 4) and recommended that “all” people avoid traveling on cruise ships, including river ones, “at all the world”.

Since October 30 there has been no official ban on sailing for cruise ships, but the US Centers for Disease Prevention and Control established strict conditions for a return to activity that have been surpassed by the unstoppable advance of the covid-19 in the country, now in decline due to vaccination.

In early March, Royal Caribbean announced that its new ship, Odyssey of the Seas, will debut next May with cruises from the Israeli port of Haifa to the Greek islands and Cyprus, only for passengers residing in Israel.

In collaboration with Israel’s health and tourism authorities, Royal Caribbean will be the first company in the industry to offer travel with passengers and crew fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a statement released March 1 in Miami.