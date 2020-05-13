Royal Caribbean Cruises on Wednesday launched a $ 3.3 billion debt bond offering, pledging 28 of its vessels as collateral and predicting heavy losses for the first quarter due to the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company, which has been forced to suspend cruises worldwide and lay off about 26% of its workforce in the United States, said the health crisis cut net revenue in the first quarter by about $ 453 million.

The shares of the cruise operator, which fell more than 72% this year, were down about 4% on Wednesday’s trading session.

The company expects to report a preliminary net loss of $ 1.44 billion for the first quarter, compared to a profit of 249.7 million a year earlier. Total revenue for the quarter ended in March fell 16.7% to $ 2 billion.

The company will use the bond offering to repay a $ 2.35 billion loan from Morgan Stanley.

Royal Caribbean declined to specify which ships it used as collateral in its debt offering. The company had vessels with a net book value of about $ 22.7 billion as of December 31, including the largest cruise ship in the world, Symphony of the Seas.

Royal Caribbean estimates its cash consumption to be between $ 250 million and $ 275 million per month during a prolonged suspension of operations.

See too:

BC cuts Selic to 3% per year

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

