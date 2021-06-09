Roy Keane “will never apologize” for the entry that injured Haaland’s father

06/08/2021 at 6:39 PM CEST

The derbies between the Manchester United and Manchester City They have never been so evenly matched as they are now, but they have been contested and hot. It’s been more than 20 years since that unforgettable scene of the chilling kick of the United footballer Roy keane he gave the City one, Alf-Inge Haaland, father of the current Borussia Dortmund footballer.

The Irishman said in a conversation to Sky Sports that he does not regret that action in 2001, and that he would never apologize for it, despite the fact that he seriously injured the Norwegian and was a life-long injury during his sports career.

“I will tell you something, I have never regretted anything I have done on a football field, never& rdquor ;, Keane answered narrowly. “What I have done is that they have expelled me and I have failed my team. For me it was in the battle with the people, I was in the middle of the park.”

Continuing with the interview, Keane, on the other hand, did state that the idea was not to injure him. “No, of course I didn’t want to,” to which he added: “Was he going out to hurt the players? Of course he did. I would never apologize for that. And people were going to hurt me.

This was the action of Roy Keane with Alf-Inge Haaland

“Never, I was never going to hurt a player in my life, (but) did I go out to hurt players? Sure & rdquor;he added. “When you go for a ball in the middle of the park, chances are high that someone will get hurt.

About the incident, Haaland’s own father spoke on Sportsmail in 2008, saying that “the worst of what (Keane) did and what he wrote in his book is the example he set for young children who follow big name players like him. They see these things and think it’s okay & rdquor ;.

“I played in the center of the field, I had encounters with people every week, but at the end of the game you shake hands and the problems remain in the field. That’s what must have happened between him and me & rdquor ;, added the first-born of the Haalands.