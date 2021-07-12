in Football

Roy keane points out Grealish and Sterling for not shooting on penalty shootout

the Irish Roy keane, former player of Manchester United, he harshly attacked Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish for failing to shoot penalties against Italy and letting young Bukayo Saka take responsibility.

England lost their chance to win their first Euro Cup on penalty kicks against Italy, who won their second Euro Cup.

Keane, who acts as a commentator on English television, was not happy with the English penalty takers after Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed.

“If you’re Sterling or Grealish you can’t just stand there and let a young guy like Saka go pitch in front of you. You can’t. You can’t let a shy 19 year old go ahead of you. They have a lot more experience. Sterling has won titles. He has to get up and shoot before the kid, “Keane said.

